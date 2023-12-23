Poonch civilian killings: Legal action initiated, says Govt

Srinagar, Dec 23: The Jammu & Kashmir government has legal action has been initiated while announcing compensation to the next of kin of the civilians killed during an ongoing anti-terrorist operation in Poonch district, officials said today.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Department of Information & PR said, “The death of three civilians was reported yesterday in Baffliaz of Poonch District. The medico legal formalities were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority. Government has announced compensation for each of the deceased”.

It further said that the government has also announced compassionate appointments to the next of kin of each deceased”.