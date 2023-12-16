Prepared to foil any infiltration attempt: IG BSF

Pulwama, Dec 16: Inspector General of Border Security Forces (BSF) Ashok Yadav Saturday said that they had dominated all the vulnerable patches along the Line of Control (LoC) to foil any infiltration bid.

“We have intelligence inputs that around 200 to 250 militants are on launching pads across the border, waiting to infiltrate, but we along with the Army have dominated all the vulnerable patches,” Yadav told reporters on the sidelines of a civil action programme held in Malangpora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

He said that they firmly believe that they could foil any infiltration attempt.

“As winters approached the terrorists made infiltration bids, but we can say with guarantee that we will thwart any such attempt,” Yadav said.

He said that they had their special surveillance equipment installed along the border, helping them to check any infiltration.

Yadav said that they always shared a good bond with the people and it had strengthened more over time.

“If people will cooperate with us, we can take the development in the right direction,” he said.

Yadav said that they carried out women empowerment and skill development programmes with the local populace to make them financially independent.