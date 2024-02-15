Prime Minister Modi Engages with Qatar’s Leadership in Doha, Emir Meeting Today

New Delhi, February 15, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in his first engagement last night in Doha, Qatar.

The two leaders exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade, investment, energy, finance, and technology. They also discussed recent regional developments in West Asia and emphasized the importance of upholding peace and stability in the region and beyond. Thereafter, the Prime Minister attended a dinner hosted in his honour by the Prime Minister of Qatar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Thursday to hold talks on bilateral and global issues, aiming to deepen their multifaceted partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following a successful visit to the UAE, reached Qatar on a crucial diplomatic mission. Arriving in Doha late Wednesday, he engaged in substantive discussions with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, aimed at bolstering bilateral ties between the two nations.

Expressing enthusiasm about the meeting, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Had a wonderful meeting with PM @MBA_AlThani_. Our discussions revolved around ways to boost India-Qatar friendship.” In response, Foreign Minister Al Thani welcomed PM Modi to Qatar, expressing eagerness to strengthen cooperation and build upon decades of partnership.

The visit underscores the deep-rooted friendship between India and Qatar, as highlighted by Prime Minister Modi’s anticipation of meeting Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

In his statement before he departed from New Delhi, PM Modi praised Qatar’s growth under Emir Al Thani’s leadership, emphasizing the countries’ close ties and the significant Indian diaspora in Qatar, numbering over 800,000.

The trip to Qatar follows significant developments, including the release of eight former Indian Navy personnel who were imprisoned in Qatar. Their release coincided with the announcement of PM Modi’s visit, showcasing the importance of diplomatic engagements in resolving complex issues.

During the discussions in Doha, both sides explored avenues for cooperation in various sectors, particularly energy, commerce, and investments. The meeting reflects India’s commitment to nurturing its relationships with Gulf countries and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Qatar signifies a strategic step towards enhancing regional cooperation and strengthening India’s ties with key allies in the West Asia region.