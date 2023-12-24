Retired police officer shot dead in mosque in north Kashmir’s Baramulla: police

Retired police officer shot dead in mosque in north Kashmir's Baramulla: police-- File Photo
Author Avatar

GK Web Desk

December 24, 2023 9:10 am No Comments

Srinagar, Dec 24: A retired police officer was shot dead by terrorists at a mosque in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said today.

“Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri #Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries,” said a police spokesman on X.

He said the area has been cordoned off. “Further details awaited,” police said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

6 + sixteen =