Retired police officer shot dead in mosque in north Kashmir’s Baramulla: police

Srinagar, Dec 24: A retired police officer was shot dead by terrorists at a mosque in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said today.

“Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri #Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries,” said a police spokesman on X.

#Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri #Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details awaited.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 24, 2023

He said the area has been cordoned off. “Further details awaited,” police said.