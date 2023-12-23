New Delhi, Dec 23: As tensions in the Gaza Strip persist, Israel’s military campaign shows no signs of relenting, with sustained air strikes and ground attacks continuing to rock the region. Reports indicate that a strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza has resulted in the death of at least 18 people, according to Palestinian media.

In a related development, residents of the Bureij camp found themselves in the crosshairs of Israel’s ground offensive, receiving orders to evacuate and move south for their safety. The military’s directive added another layer of urgency to an already dire situation.

Amid the escalating conflict, the United Nations Security Council, meeting in New York, adopted a resolution calling for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza yesterday. However, the motion stopped short of demanding an immediate ceasefire, highlighting the complexities of the geopolitical landscape.

The UN’s World Food Programme sounded the alarm on the deteriorating conditions, reporting that approximately a quarter of all households in Gaza, equating to roughly 500,000 people, are facing “catastrophic hunger conditions” with essential resources running critically low.

Preparations are afoot to send more aid trucks into Gaza after the UN resolution passed yesterday in New York at UNSC.

The roots of the conflict trace back to October 7th when Hamas fighters crossed into Israel, resulting in 1,200 casualties and the taking of around 240 hostages. Since then, the Gaza Strip has witnessed a devastating toll, with at least 20,000 people killed and 50,000 injured, as reported by the Gaza health ministry.

Israel’s military, while expressing regret for civilian casualties, continues to assert that Hamas operates in densely populated areas and uses civilians as human shields—a claim vehemently denied by the group.

In response to the crisis, the UN Security Council’s resolution proposed “extended humanitarian pauses and corridors” throughout Gaza. UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned Israel’s offensive for impeding aid distribution in the region, describing it as a significant obstacle.

Israel’s actions have not been limited to military operations; the country reports having arrested 200 members of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups in the past week, some of whom had allegedly been hiding among the civilian population.

The Israeli military force aims to eliminate Hamas, having arrested 700 Palestinian militants since the launch of its operation. As the conflict rages on, the situation in Gaza remains fluid, marked by tragedy, displacement, and urgent humanitarian needs.