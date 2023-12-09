Sashastra Seema Bal organises cleanliness drive

Srinagar, Dec 9: As part of Swachhta Abhiyaan, Sashastra Seema Bal, Srinagar, organised a cleanliness drive and planting of saplings at Hari Parbat Fort.

A statement, Sashastra Seema Bal, Srinagar issued here said that the drive was held under the leadership of Commandant, 10 Bn Sashastra Seema Bal, Srinagar, Rohitashwa.

It said that an Out Patient Department (OPD) was also established by medical officials of 10 Bn Sashastra Seema Bal to assist the tourists visiting the fort.

The statement said that free medicines were distributed after a primary checkup by the medical officer.

It said that all the officers, subordinate officers, and personnel of the unit and school children of Standard Public School, Alamgari Bazar, Srinagar, participated in this cleanliness campaign.

The statement said that after the programme, Commandant Rohitashwa said that this initiative made significant progress in improving sanitation and raising awareness about the importance of cleanliness.

“It reflects a collective effort to create a healthier and more sustainable living environment for all the citizens,” it said.