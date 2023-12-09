Timing of grievances redressal programme of DGP in Jammu changed

Jammu, Dec 9: The timing of the grievances redressal programme of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Jammu has been changed.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said, “This is to inform that the public grievances redressal programme of DGP J&K which is scheduled to be held on December 11, 2023, Monday, at Police Headquarters is pre-poned by an hour. It will now be held between 1 pm to 3 pm.”