Er Qayoom Kirmani appointed as CE SSCL

Srinagar, Dec 9: Engineer Abdul Qayoom Kirmani was appointed as Chief Engineer (General Manager-Engineering) at the Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL).

An order issued here read: “The Srinagar Smart City Limited invited applications for the post of Chief Engineer (General Manager-Engineering) on a contractual basis vide its Advertisement Notice No 04 SSCL of 2023 dated October 10, 2023, to be stationed in Srinagar.”

It said that the evaluation of applications was done and subsequently the interview for the post was conducted on December 6, 2023, vide Interview Notice No SSCL/CEO/23-24/7217 dated November 30, 2023, in the

office of Srinagar Smart City Limited,” reads the order, a copy of which is with Greater Kashmir. Kirmani worked on important assignments including Executive Engineer R&B, Special Sub-Division Uri, J&K Tourism

Department, and Superintending Engineer (SE), Circular Road Project (CRP), Srinagar Circle.

He retired as Chief Engineer SKIMS, Soura, in April this year.