Seven persons injured in Pattan road accident

Srinagar, Nov 4: Seven persons were injured in a road accident in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, officials said.

An official said that accident took place on the Srinagar Baramulla highway near Nafees Hotel between an SUV and a car.

He added that the injured persons were rushed to trauma hospital Pattan for treatment. After first aid, they were referred to JVC hospital in Bemina for further treatment.

Police has taken cognizance of the incident and started an investigation, added the official.