Shaheed Gunj attack: Omar Abdullah, Altaf Bukhari condemn killing

Srinagar, Feb 07: After one person was shot dead and another injured in Srinagar’s Shaheed Gunj area, JKNC vice president Omar Abdullah and Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari swiftly took to their official X-handles to condemn the attack.

“I unequivocally condemn the attack that claimed the life of Amrit Pal Singh & left another person fighting for their life in hospital. I send my condolences to the family & loved ones of the deceased and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured person,” former chief minister and JKNC vice president Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

I unequivocally condemn the attack that claimed the life of Amrit Pal Singh & left another person fighting for their life in hospital. I send my condolences to the family & loved ones of the deceased and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured person. https://t.co/38U8PGQNdy — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 7, 2024

“It is profoundly distressing to witness yet another instance of non-local workers falling victim to senseless brutality. One has lost his life, while the other remains critically wounded. These poor workers were here just to earn a livelihood for their families back in Punjab. Such incidents are deeply troubling and merit unequivocal condemnation by one and all in the strongest possible terms. I urge our security agencies to apprehend these terrorists as soon as possible so that they face the law of the land,” Apni Party chief ALtaf Bukhari wrote on X.

It is profoundly distressing to witness yet another instance of non-local workers falling victim to senseless brutality. One has lost his life, while the other remains critically wounded. These poor workers were here just to earn a livelihood for their families back in Punjab.… — Altaf Bukhari (@SMAltafBukhari) February 7, 2024

Two non-J&K residents were shot by terrorists on Wednesday evening in Srinagar’s Shaheed Gunj, While one identified as Amrit Pal succumbed to his injuries, another identified as Rohit is said to be critically injured and is being treated upon at a hospital here.