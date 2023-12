Kangan, Dec 09: At least six shops were damaged in a fire incident at main market Kangan in Ganderbal district late last night.

An official said that at least six shops have been gutted in the blaze, causing massive damage to the property and the goods.

Soon after the incident police, fire and emergency services reached the spot to douse the fire and after sternous efforts the fire was brought under control.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained.