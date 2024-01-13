Soldier dies while performing operational task in north Kashmir’s Baramulla: Army

Srinagar, Jan 13: A soldier died while performing an operational task in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, army said.

In a somber announcement, Chinar Corps expressed deep regret over the untimely demise of Gunner Gurpreet Singh while performing an operational task in the forward area of the Baramulla Sector.

Gunner Gurpreet Singh, a native of Gurdaspur, Punjab, is survived by his mother, Smt Lakhwinder Kaur, Army said.

During this challenging hour, the Indian Army stands united in solidarity with the bereaved family, offering condolences and unwavering support. The commitment to the well-being of Gurpreet Singh’s family remains a top priority for the military.

The circumstances surrounding the operational task leading to Gunner Gurpreet Singh’s demise were not detailed in the statement.