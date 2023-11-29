SP Leh PD Nitya loses parents in tragic road accident

Kargil, Nov 29: Female IPS officer PD Nitya who is currently posted as Superintendent of Police Leh district in Ladakh has lost her parents in a tragic road accident in Chhattisgarh.

Quoting police officials, reports said that the parents and grandmother of the woman IPS officer were killed after a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, on Wednesday.

The car collided with a truck which was coming from the opposite direction near Khedamara, leaving the three persons seriously injured, the reports said.

They were shifted to a nearby hospital where all of them — Nitya’s father P Venkataratnam (65), mother P Santhi (60) and her 85-year-old maternal grandmother were declared dead.

Meanwhile, Ladakh Police has mourned the tragic loss of the parents of SP Leh PD Nitya.

“Ladakh Police mourns the tragic loss of Sh. P Venkataratnam & Smt. P Santhi, parents of Ms. P.D Nitya- IPS, Superintendent of Police, Leh Ladakh. Our hearts go out to the family. In a solemn gathering, officers paid homage, praying for strength in these challenging times,” a statement from Ladakh Police said.