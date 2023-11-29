Three held with counterfeit gold biscuits in Budgam: police

Srinagar, Nov 29: Police have arrested three persons for their involvement in illicit trade of counterfeit gold biscuits in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said today.

On 28th November, Police Station Khansahib received information from reliable sources that a group of individuals are involved in illicit trade of counterfeit gold biscuits.

“Acting swiftly, the suspected vehicle bearing registration number JK04F-5047 was intercepted near Gogjipathri Crossing in the Khansahib area with 03 persons on board,” said an official.

They have been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Dar son of Ab. Ahad Dar resident of Malwa Kunzar, Farooq Ahmad Dar son of Gh Mohammad Dar resident of Arizal Khansahib and Shabir Ahmad Dar son of Jalalu Din Dar resident of Arizal Khansahib.

During search, 239 counterfeit gold biscuits were recovered from their possession.

During questioning, they were unable to substantiate the authenticity of the items and were arrested subsequently.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No.163/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Khansahib and investigation has been initiated.

Preliminary investigation suggests that these persons were allegedly selling these fake gold biscuits to buyers at exorbitant rates and deceiving them.