Cyber Police warns people against sharing provocative content on social media

Srinagar, Nov 29: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said that action under law is being taken against social media users for sharing provocative content on social media handles and pages.

Cyber Police Kashmir on X said: “Cyberpolicekmr has taken congnisance of instigative & provocative contents being shared on various social media handles/pages. Action under law is being initiated.”

The police advised users to refrain from sharing provocative and inappropriate content.

“All Social Media users are advised to refrain from sharing provocative & inappropriate content from their handles/pages @JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice @SrinagarPolice,” it added.