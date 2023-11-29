SPO On Naka Duty Dies After Hit By Speeding Vehicle in Mattan Anantnag

Srinagar, Nov 29: A Special Police Officer (SPO) lost his life after being fatally hit by a speeding sumo vehicle in Bumzoo of Mattan area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said.

They told GNS that an SPO Mohammad Maqbool Ganie, son of Abdul Aziz Ganie of Shangus was hit by a speeding sumo vehicle bearing registration number JK012 1976, while the latter was dispensing his duty at a naka in Bumzoo.

The SPO, the officials said, sustained critical injuries in the incident and upon being lifted for treatment succumbed on the way.

The accused driver has been identified as Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Sidiq Bhat of Hapatnard Aishmuqam.

A police official confirming the incident to GNS, said that they have arrested the accused driver and a case stands registered in this regard for further investigations. (GNS)