Srinagar, Dec 04: A massive fire damaged three houses in Chopan Mohallah of Ishbar Nishat area on Monday afternoon, an official said.

An official told the news agency KNO that a fire broke out in a residential house located in Ishbar Nishat area of Srinagar.

He said the attics of three houses were damaged but the rest of the structure was saved with the timely action of the fire brigade.

There was no loss of life and the cause of the fire is under investigation, the official added—(KNO)