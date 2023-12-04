Hajj Committee of India invites online application for Hajj-2024

Srinagar, December 04: The Haj Committee of India has invited Online Haj Application Forms for all the aspirants who intend to undertake Hajj journey 1445(H)—2024(CE).

The Haj application forms shall be available w.e.f 04/12/2023 and the last date for submission of the same has been fixed as 20th December, 2023.

Before filing the application form online, the concerned Haj aspirants are hereby requested to go through Haj Policy available at Haj Committee website www.hajcommittee.gov.in.

Applicants must be in possession of Machine-Readable International Passport issued on or before the closing date of application and valid at least upto 31st Jan, 2025.