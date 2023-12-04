SC likely to pronounce Article 370 judgment this month

Srinagar, Dec 04: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict in the long-pending case challenging the abrogation of Article 370, in December 2023, Live Law reported.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud heard extensive arguments by both the petitioners and the government over sixteen days in August this year.

The Apex Court had reserved the judgment in the matter on 5 September 2023 after hearing it for sixteen long days. It may be recalled that the petitioners in the matter had also challenged the J&K Reorganization Act which bifurcated the State into Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

With Justice SK Kaul retiring from Supreme Court on December 25, 2023 and December 15, 2023 being the last working day for Supreme Court before winter vacations, it is likely that the judgment would come out soon.

The hearing in the matter, which commenced on August 2, 2023, witnessed extensive arguments and discussions over a span of sixteen days. This landmark case had remained dormant for over three years, with its last listing dating back to March 2020.

The petitioners in the matter challenged the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and also the J&K Reorganization Act which bifurcated the State into Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh on the ground that they are unconstitutional.