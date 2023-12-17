Tourist from Madhya Pradesh found dead in Gulmarg

Srinagar, Dec 17: An elderly tourist from Madhya Pradesh was found dead in a hut at the world-famous ski resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir on Saturday night.

Reports said that a 75-year-old tourist from Madhya Pradesh was found dead in a hut in Gulmarg. He was moved from the hotel to the Primary Health Centre in Gulmarg, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, reported news agency Kashmir Scroll while quoting sources.

An investigation has been initiated into this incident, said a police official, adding that the deceased was identified as Tilok Tolani.