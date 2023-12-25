Traffic movement affected as thick fog blankets Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 25: Normal life was affected in Srinagar on Monday morning as a thick layer of fog blanketed Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Because of low visibility, lesser number of vehicles were seen on the roads and the ones plying were moving at a slow pace with their fog and headlights turned on to prevent accidents.

A Met official said that the visibility in the capital city was 91 metres at 8:30 am.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter. While ‘Chillai-Kalan’ will end on January 30, it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

Till December 26, weather is expected to be generally dry, the MeT official said. “Generally cloudy weather is expected with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches on December 27.

“Generally dry weather is expected from December 28-31,” he said, adding, “Overall there is no significant weather activity till December ending”.

He said from January 1-3, weather is expected to be generally cloudy with “light rain/snow at scattered places.”