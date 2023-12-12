Two suspects held with arms in Anantnag: Army

Srinagar, Dec 12: Two suspected individuals were held with arms and other war like stores in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, army said today.

A spokesman of Chinar Corps said a Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established after receiving an intelligence input which led to the arrest of two suspected individuals with recovery of arms and other war like stores.

“Based on intelligence inputs, a Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established on 11 Dec 23 by Army & Jmu & Kmr Police at Zabilpura, Bijbehara, Anantnag. Two suspected individuals have been apprehended with recovery of 01xPistol & war-like stores,” an army spokesperson said.