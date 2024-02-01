Two vehicles used in terror activities seized in Bandipora: Police

Srinagar, Feb 01: Bandipora Police on Thursday seized two vehicles involved in a terror related case.

An official told that two vehicles, a Maruti Swift bearing registration number JK15B-0457 and Maruti Eco with registration number JK15A-1528, were taken into custody under the UA(P) Act, as they were considered “proceeds of terrorism”.

The official added that seized vehicles were owned by Javid Iqbal Khan, son of Gulzar Ahmad Khan, resident of Nusoo Bandipora; and Maqsood Ahmad Malik, son of Mohammad Jamal Malik of Chittibandy Aragam.

“Seizure of two vehicles is a major blow to the activities of those involved in terrorism,” the official said.

He said a case FIR No. 15/2022 U/s of UA(P) & I.A Act of PS Aragam stand registered at PS Aragam and further investigations taken up.