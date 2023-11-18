Vehicles lacking fitness certificate, route permit to face suspension: RTO Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 18: Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir on Saturday directed the suspension of all services for vehicles lacking valid fitness certificates and route permits.

“In view of the recent fatal accident in Chenab valley and with reference to the meetings held on the issue of road accidents at the highest level, all the passenger vehicles that do not possess a valid fitness certificate and route permit shall be suspended for all services,” reads an order issued by RTO Kashmir.

An official said that decision has been taken to enhance road safety measures and ensure necessary regulatory requirements are operational by transporters.

The decision has come days after thirty-eight people were killed and 19 others injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda on Wednesday.

The bus, carrying 55 passengers, skidded off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway and fell 300 feet downhill.