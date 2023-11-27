War against terrorism not over in J&K: DGP RR Swain

Srinagar, Nov 27: Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, RR Swain Monday said that the war against terrorism is not over in the UT yet as war ends only when one side accepts defeat.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Gurdwara Chattipadshahi here, DGP Swain said that war against terrorism in J&K is not over yet. “War ends only when one side accepts defeat and acknowledges that bloodshed is not going to yield any result. So our fight against terrorism will continue despite bearing some losses at times,” the DGP said.

He said that there was no question of police backtracking from the ongoing fight against terrorism. “Peechay hatnay ka sawaal he nahi…,” he said. Replying to a query about infiltration, he said infiltration may go up at some point and at the same time it may come down as well. “This issue is not supposed to be put in the public domain,” he said.

While paying rich tributes to Guru Nanak Devji on the occasion of Gurupurab, the DGP said that on this sacred occasion, police renews its pledge to serve people rather it takes a pledge to re-dedicate themselves to serve people.

“Guru Nanak Devji’s teachings are very much relevant today. He has preached equality and no difference between poor and rich. Irrespective of caste, colour and creed, Guruji’s teachings can enlighten any soul even today. On this occasion, I extend my wishes to the Sikh community of J&K,” the DGP said—(KNO)