Home » Photos » In Pictures: Parts of Dal Lake Freeze as Cold Wave Sweeps Kashmir

In Pictures: Parts of Dal Lake Freeze as Cold Wave Sweeps Kashmir

Srinagar recorded the season’s coldest night on Tuesday as a cold wave continues to grip Kashmir. Mercury dropped to minus 5.3 degrees Celsius in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, days after recording a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius on Monday.