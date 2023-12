Rajouri, Dec 13: The forest area of Chingus and Katari in Rajouri tehsil suffered damage in a fire incident.

A fire fighting operation was launched by forest officials, police and locals.

Officials said that on Wednesday afternoon, forest fire broke out at Chingus and Katari areas of Rajouri tehsil and flames engulfed forests in several acres of land. Reports said the fire was brought under control this evening.