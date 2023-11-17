Rajouri, Nov 17: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, chaired a meeting to finalise the arrangements for the upcoming JKSSB examination for the post of Panchayat Secretary scheduled to be held on December 10. The meeting focused on various crucial aspects to ensure a seamless and fair examination process.

The examination will take place at 39 examination centres and 13248 candidates are appearing in the examination. To maintain the integrity of the examination and provide a conducive environment for the candidates, several measures have been put in place.

The meeting emphasized the deployment of an adequate number of Superintendents, Deputy Superintendents and supervisory staff to oversee the examination. This step is crucial in upholding transparency and fairness throughout the examination process. Additionally, a strict invigilator-to-student ratio has been established to ensure close monitoring during the examination.