Basharat Bukhari criticises hosting of statehood days of other states by J&K admin

Srinagar, Dec 2 : Criticising J&K admin for hosting Nagaland Statehood Day celebrations at Raj Bhawan, former law minister Syed Basharat Bukhari Saturday regretted that Lieutenant Governor was celebrating statehood days of other state at a place which has been fragmented and reduced to union territory from a full fledged state.

He wondered how can the administration be so insensitive to the reality and sentiments of the people whose dignity has been vandalised by downgrading their historic state into union territories.

” Kuch to Lihaz Kijayee ! You people are celebrating the statehood of other states on a land which has seen bifurcation and downgrading. How can you do this,” Bukhari said in a statement.

He added that LG during his speech on the function has counted the development in the North east during the last nine years , but is probably unrealistic in narrating what has been done in J&K and Ladakh during the same period.

He reminded LG of celebrating union territory day in the national capital last week. ” On one side you celebrate statehood of others in Rajbhawn and on the other side you also celebrate the downgrading of a full fledged state in the national capital. I wonder where you stand,” asked the former minister.