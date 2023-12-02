Teenager commits suicide in Ramban : Police

Ramban, Dec 2: A teenaged boy allegedly committed suicide by jumping into river Chenab at the Karool area of Ramban on Saturday.

Police sources said on Saturday Ramban Police had received information that an unknown boy jumped into river Chenab near a temple in Karool and was drowned.

They said on getting information the Quick Response team of Ramban Police, SDRF and local volunteers rushed to the spot and launched a joint search operation on the embankments of river Chenab to trace the boy.

Later police identified the drowned boy as 17 year old Vijay Kumar son of Mohar Lal resident of Kumait, Rajgarh at present Karool Ramban.