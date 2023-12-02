BJP will sweep parliament, assembly elections in J&K : Ravinder Raina

Nowshera, Dec 2 : J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today said that his party will sweep the parliament and assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press release he was addressing a function here. Raina and MP Lok Sabha Jugal Kishore Sharma laid foundation stones for several important projects including Shree Guru Nanak Dev Ji Bridge at Rajpur-Qilla Dharal (Nowshera), and Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Bridge, Dhallian (Nowshera).

Raina while dedicating the l development projects to the local masses said that the Narendra Modi government has done unprecedented development works which have changed the lives of common masses at the ground level. He said that numerous road broadening, bridges, tunnels, raised roads, ring roads projects are being carried at swift speed in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

“The road connectivity to these areas remained poor for 70 years, as NC, Congress did not pay any heed to the public grievances. The people faced immense difficulties in the heavy rains and floods, now BJP has made all these routes accessible for human and other transportation. Modi government has given free ration to 80 crore poor people, Ayushman card for free treatment up to Rs five lakh as the Modi government is the people’s government and it runs on the principle of Sabka, Saath, Sabka Vikas,”the BJP leader said.

Jugal Kishore Sharma attacked the NC, Congress, PDP governments for ditching the common masses in J&K. “These parties only misused people’s votes to enjoy the power corridor. The parties continuously retained power and built their own luxuries, while deliberately ignoring the basic necessities of the common people. PM Modi is heading a dedicated government that has connected itself to the needs of the people,” he said. He said that the Modi government has throughout kept its focus on the development of the previous underdeveloped areas and at the same time worked for uplifting the underprivileged and neglected classes.