Chugh accuses Farooq Abdullah of spreading ‘anti-national narrative’

Srinagar, Dec 22: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today asked former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah to “stop spreading anti-national narrative”.

While paying his homage to the martyred jawans, Chugh alleged that Abdullah, instead of standing by the armed forces, was being advocate of militants through his social media messages.

Chugh said: “Pakistan-sponsored forces would be decisively defeated in J&K, but it is time Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis stop supporting them.”

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned a new leaf in J&K following which people here have started looking for peace and prosperity.