J&K DGP R R Swain visits Poonch terror attack site

Srinagar, Dec 22: The Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Rashmi Ranjan Swain, on Friday visited the site of the Thursday’s terrorist attack in the Surankote area of Poonch district in which five soldiers lost their lives, officials said.

They said the senior police officer, accompanied by his team, reached the site of the attack in Dhera ki Gali area to evaluate the situation and coordinate with security forces.

During his visit, DGP Swain engaged with the security forces overseeing the ongoing anti-terror operation, providing his expertise to expedite the process of neutralizing the hiding terrorists.

Earlier, a National Investigation Agency team, and the General Officer Commanding (GoC), XVI Corps, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain visited Ground Zero and reviewed the situation with top army and police officers.

Five soldiers were killed and two others injured after heavily armed terrorists, believed to be two in number, ambushed two army vehicles which were carrying troops to an operational site along the DKG-Bufliaz road on Thursday at 3:45 pm. The vehicles came under attack at a blind curve at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz under the jurisdiction of the Surankote police station.

The Poonch and Rajouri districts share dense jungles near the Bhimber Gali, where a major encounter occurred a few weeks ago, claiming the lives of five soldiers, including two captains.