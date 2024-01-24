Farooq Abdullah justifying father’s arrest by Nehru govt a shame: Tarun Chugh

Jammu, Jan 24: BJP’s national General Secretary, Tarun Chugh Wednesday said that Farooq Abdullah’s justification for his father Sheikh Abdullah’s arrest by Nehru’s government is a matter of “shame and disgrace” for the entire people of J&K.

Using strong words, Chugh said that it was JKNC president’s pure political opportunism and that in his greed for power, Farooq was even prepared to disown his own father.

Chugh further warned the people of J&K against “such politicians who have been playing double games with them for their vested political interests.”

He said Farooq Abdullah is a “power hungry” person and can even disown his father to reclaim the power.

The Modi led government has brought development and progress in J&K and a transformation in the culture, he said.

Chug said it is time for the people to see a new sunrise in J&K by rejecting the Muftis and Abdullahs.