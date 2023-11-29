JD (U) concerned over drug addiction

Srinagar , Nov 29: Vivek Bali State General Secretary JD (U) J&K has expressed concern over drug addiction.

In a statement , he said that the figures are alarming, indicating that seven or eight per cent of J&K’s population is now engaged in active substance abuse. “It serves as a strong reminder to the government, concerned agencies, and society at large that they must confront this issue head-on,” he said. Bali added that drugs abuse has become the most potent cause of insecurity in “our school going children and society.”