Vice President Apni Party calls on LG

Jammu, Nov 29: Usman Majid, former Minister and Vice President J&K Apni Party called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today

Abhijeet Jasrotia, BJP Spokesperson also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him of various issues of public importance.

Dr Sandeep Gupta, Regional Director IGNOU Jammu briefed the Lt Governor on the educational programmes for undergraduate government employees and police personnel, and establishment of Learner Support Centres in Higher Education institutions of Jammu.