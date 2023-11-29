BJP criticises Mehbooba’s statement

Srinagar, Nov 29 : BJP leader, Manzoor Bhat, has strongly criticised former chief minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti for her recent tweet expressing concern about the criminalisation of cheering for a winning team in Kashmir.

In a statement, Bhat said that the issue extends beyond mere expressions of support for Pakistan. He highlighted instances where certain individuals utilized slogans not just to convey their preferences but also to instill fear among those who disagreed or remained neutral. This, he stated, goes beyond the realm of supporting a sports team and transcends the boundaries of expressing opinions or exercising freedom of speech, as corroborated by written complaints.