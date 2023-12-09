Keep hawk-eye on situation, identify people with nefarious designs: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 9: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Virdi Kumar Birdi Saturday directed the officers to keep a hawk-eye on the situation and identify people with nefarious designs.

Talking to reporters after addressing a security review meeting in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, the Kashmir Police chief said, “After I took charge as IG Kashmir, I have been visiting every district one by one and today I visited Bandipore. The aim was to check the preparations of the Police in Bandipora and what refinements are required were checked.”

Earlier, chairing the security review meeting to assess and enhance security measures in Bandipora, the IGP Kashmir stressed strengthening collaboration between different law enforcement agencies for seamless information sharing and joint operations besides exploring innovative technologies to augment existing security infrastructure and response capabilities.

He stressed upon the officers to increase focus on Human Intelligence (HUMINT) along with Technical Intelligence (TECHINT) to take on inimical elements besides exhorting upon taking stringent action against any person or organisation supporting anti-national activities.

Birdi also stressed upon the officers to keep a hawk-eye on the situation and identify the people with nefarious designs who were bent upon disturbing the atmosphere of peace and tranquillity.

Highlighting the approach to combat the drug menace, he said that law enforcement agencies were committed to intensifying operations and adopting advanced techniques to dismantle drug networks. The IGP Kashmir directed for finalisation of the pending cases and public complaints to give relief to the people and directed for speedy disposal of cases assigned to them for conducting the investigation.

He reiterated the significance of community participation in maintaining vigilance and urged citizens to remain vigilant while assuring them of continued efforts to enhance security measures.

Birdi briefed the officers to ensure the highest standards of public safety and urged them to work impartially and take stern action against any violation of the law.

DIG North Kashmir Range (NKR), Baramulla, Vivek Gupta; SSP Bandipora, Lakshay Sharma; and Additional SP Bandipora, Sandeep Bhat also attended the security review meeting.