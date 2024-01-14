Steve Smith admits to not being taken seriously for role of Test opener

Adelaide, Jan 14: Australia’s premier batter Steve Smith admitted that his idea of opening the batting was not taken seriously by the decision makers. He eventually found his way to now being the Test opener for Australia three days away from the commencement of the series against the West Indies.

“I’d been pushing it for a few weeks, even before Perth and I might have even floated it in England randomly and said I’m happy to play up top. In Perth I said ‘after Davey’s done I’m actually keen to get up there’ and I don’t think they (selectors) took me seriously until I got to Sydney (for the pink Test against Pakistan) and said ‘you know I’m actually being genuine here’.

“I’d be keen to get up top and face the new ball and they were like ‘we’ll take that under advisement and see how it all looks’. They were obviously very keen to get Cameron (Green) in the side as well and play our best six batters, and for me it didn’t sit right to have him come in and bat up top. I’ve played for a long time and I’m an experienced player, and I think it’s something I should have done,” Smith was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.