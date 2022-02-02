Main accused among three held over acid attack on Srinagar girl: police

Main accused was stalking the victim after she rejected his engagement proposal
Two-wheeler used in the commission of crime seized by police
Main accused purchased acid from a car mechanic known to him
Srinagar, Feb 2: Police in Srinagar on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three persons, including the main accused, for throwing acid on a girl in the city last evening.
“During the evening of 01.02.2022, Srinagar police received information regarding acid attack on a 24 year old girl in Hawal area falling under Police Station Nowhatta. In this regard a case under FIR No. 08/2022 U/S 326-A of IPC was registered in Police Station Nowhatta and investigation was started immediately,” said a police official.
“As the case was of heinous nature, SSP Srinagar immediately formed a Special investigation team with SP North Raja Zuhaib-JKPS as Chairman and SDPO Khanyar, SHO Nowhatta, SHO Safakadal and SHO Women PS as members.”
During the initial field investigations and technical analysis, he said, name of one suspect came up which led to apprehension of the main accused namely Sajid Altaf Rather S/o Mohd Altaf Rather R/o Buchwara Dalgate. SIT arrested this main accused as his role came into prominence, said the official.
“During the initial questioning, it came out that this accused was having interest in the girl and since she had rejected his engagement proposal, he had been stalking her. The arrested accused had taken note of the timings of the girl long before this attack. The accused used to work in a medical shop and in the evening of 01.02.2022, he took break from work and went on a scooty towards the place where the girl used to work alongwith a co-accused namely Momin Nazir sheikh S/o Nazir Ahmad Sheikh R/o Mehjoornagar.”
The official said that the girl was followed by the accused on her way back home. “… and acid was thrown on her and afterwards the accused ran away and went back to his shop. This second accused was also arrested when more evidences in case came up. The scooty used in the commission of this heinous crime was also seized by Police,” said the official.
The accused, as per the official, had purchased the acid from one of his known persons, namely Mohd Saleem S/o Abdul Ganie R/o Padshaibagh, a motor Mechanic who works near Durganath near Dalgate area. “This third accused person has also been arrested for his further examination,” said the official.
“Legal process was also initiated for sealing this workshop as one of its employee had sold acidic material in violation of Hon’ble SC guidelines. This Shop was sealed by following due procedure by Executive Magistrate. All shopkeepers in Srinagar are strictly instructed to follow Hon’ble SC directions on sale of acid, failing which legal action will initiated against them.”
A special drive will be started in this regards shortly in coordination with District Administration, said the official.