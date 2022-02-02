Main accused among three held over acid attack on Srinagar girl: police

During the initial field investigations and technical analysis, he said, name of one suspect came up which led to apprehension of the main accused namely Sajid Altaf Rather S/o Mohd Altaf Rather R/o Buchwara Dalgate. SIT arrested this main accused as his role came into prominence, said the official.

“During the initial questioning, it came out that this accused was having interest in the girl and since she had rejected his engagement proposal, he had been stalking her. The arrested accused had taken note of the timings of the girl long before this attack. The accused used to work in a medical shop and in the evening of 01.02.2022, he took break from work and went on a scooty towards the place where the girl used to work alongwith a co-accused namely Momin Nazir sheikh S/o Nazir Ahmad Sheikh R/o Mehjoornagar.”