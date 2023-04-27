2 injured on Sgr-Jmu NH as landslide hits moving vehicle

Ramban: Two people sustained injuries after a fresh landslide hit a moving vehicle and blocked the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in the Rattanbass area of Banihal late Thursday evening.
Police identified the injured as Jaswant Raj, 35, son of Sardari Lal and Narender Singh, 46, son of Jagdish Singh, both residents of Pathankot, Punjab.
Police said that a moving truck came under a huge landslide, blocking the highway in Rattanbass area of Banihal on Thursday evening.
They said that a vehicle loaded with poultry came under the debris, resulting in injuries to two persons.
Senior Superintendent of Traffic Police, National Highway, Ramban, Mohita Sharma told Greater Kashmir that two persons trapped in the vehicle were rescued and shifted to SDH, Banihal for treatment.
DySP Traffic National Highway, Banihal, Asgar Malik late Thursday evening said that traffic was restored through a newly constructed bridge at Shabanbass on the highway.
The traffic authorities said after that scheduled traffic was allowed to move late Thursday evening, a fresh landslide hit a moving vehicle and blocked the highway in Rattanbass area.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam has advised the commuters to avoid traveling during rains on the highway as four-lane works were simultaneously going on between Nashri and Banihal.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police issued a fresh advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir to move towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on Friday morning.