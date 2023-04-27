2 injured on Sgr-Jmu NH as landslide hits moving vehicle

Ramban: Two people sustained injuries after a fresh landslide hit a moving vehicle and blocked the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in the Rattanbass area of Banihal late Thursday evening.

Police identified the injured as Jaswant Raj, 35, son of Sardari Lal and Narender Singh, 46, son of Jagdish Singh, both residents of Pathankot, Punjab.

Police said that a moving truck came under a huge landslide, blocking the highway in Rattanbass area of Banihal on Thursday evening.

They said that a vehicle loaded with poultry came under the debris, resulting in injuries to two persons.