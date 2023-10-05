MHA declares JKDFP as Unlawful Association

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, Thursday declared Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) as an Unlawful Association under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.

An official spokesman in a statement issued to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) here said that this organisation had been involved in anti-national activities since 1998 and its members had always promoted separatism and terrorist acts in India.