Life-saving primary angioplasty procedure performed at Paras Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 7: A life-saving primary angioplasty procedure was successfully performed at Paras Health Srinagar.

Last week a high-risk octogenarian patient with pneumonia and acute renal insufficiency was presented with a massive heart attack at Paras Health Srinagar and the patient was received in a critical condition in emergency of Paras hospital.

Dr Sohil Maqbool and his team examined and treated this high risk case, with extreme urgency and skill.

His angiography showed 100 percent blockade of the main vessel which was severely calcified. A primary PCI was performed, by successfully opening the blocked vessel, and post procedure patient improved and was discharged in healthy condition.

Primary Angioplasty is a painless procedure performed through a vessel in the wrist and it does not involve any cutting or suturing, it doesn’t require anesthesia, and patient can be mobilised immediately post procedure, and discharged within 24 hours in most cases.