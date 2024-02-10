Pak responsible for strained relations with India: DPAP Chairman

Jammu, Feb 10: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad Saturday held Pakistan (regimes) responsible for strained relations with India and hoped that the neighbouring country too would get a real thriving democratic set-up in place there someday.

Responding to media queries on the sidelines of a political rally, Azad also welcomed the decision of the central government to confer Bharat Ratna upon late Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh. “We should not play politics on it. This is a good decision,” he said.

When asked about Pakistan general election results amid the reports of rigging and Pakistan army’s pro-active approach in the absence of any party getting clear majority, Azad stated that tension in (Indo-Pak) bilateral relations was because of Pakistan (regimes) while its innocent citizens were suffering.

“It’s sad that they (people of Pakistan) could not have real democracy in place and were ruled by dictators, thus facing persistent interference by the army in political affairs, election,” he said.