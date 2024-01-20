Sadhotra joins Shobha Yatra of Lord Ram

Jammu, Jan 20: National Conference (NC) Additional General Secretary and Former Minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today said unwavering commitment of Lord Ram in the principles of righteousness and justice will continue to inspire humanity to uphold ethical standards in life.

According to a press release, he was speaking while participating in the Shobha Yatra at village Thub. The yatra moved through main villages of at Marh. “The life of Shri Ram reflects virtues such as righteousness, compassion, and devotion in immense measure and sets high standards of moral values for humanity to imbibe. It is a matter of happiness that Pran Pratishtha is being done on January 22 and to strengthen the Aastha towards Bhagwan Ram, we must read, learn Ramayan and implement its teachings in our day to day life in letter and spirit,”he said.

“Lord Ram’s life resonates as a symbol of moral integrity, fostering a sense of duty among devout,” he said while invoking his values as Maryada Purshotam to foster harmony in the society which is grappling with greed, hate and injustice being perpetuated by fellow beings. These tendencies need to be eschewed for harmonious and inclusive growth of the society, he added.

Sadhotra said all religions stand for peace, amity and love. “This spirit has to be sustained and promoted in a big way by respecting other religions for making the world a better place to live in,”he said.