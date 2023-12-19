Cricket Australia sack Mitchell Johnson over explosive Warner column

New Delhi, Dec 19: Cricket Australia (CA) axed former fast bowler Mitchell Johnson from two guest speaking appearances at Optus Stadium in the wake of his scathing article on former teammate David Warner.

Former left-arm quick for Australia had two guest speaking appearances scheduled for Optus Stadium in Perth as Australia took on Pakistan in the first Test of the summer starting on December 14.

But, Cricket Australia decided it couldn’t honor its commitment to have Johnson as a guest during two lunches of the Perth Test due to the harsh criticism he directed towards Warner and Bailey in his contentious column for The West Australian, according to News Corp reports.

“Mitchell is one of Australia’s most celebrated bowlers, but we felt on this occasion it was in everyone’s best interests that he was not the guest speaker at the CA functions,’’ a CA spokesman told News Corp on Tuesday.