Cricketing Inspiration | Para Athlete Amir Hussain named Brand Ambassador for Aryans Group

Srinagar, Apr 29: In a remarkable development, Amir Hussain, the captain of Jammu and Kashmir’s para-cricket team, has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of Aryans Group of Colleges near Chandigarh.

A statement said that the institution, fondly known as the “Mini Kashmir of Punjab,” extended this honour in recognition of Amir’s inspiring journey and unwavering dedication to the sport.

During a press conference at the Chandigarh Press Club, Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman of the Aryans Group, lauded Amir as a profound motivator for India’s youth. “We have been in touch with him for several years, and we have finally decided to appoint him as our Brand Ambassador,” Dr Kataria stated.

Expressing his gratitude, Amir Husain thanked Dr Kataria and highlighted his familiarity with the Aryans Group’s reputation, particularly its significant enrollment of over 2,000 Kashmiri students among its 3,500-strong student body. “I felt elated when Aryans Group offered me this opportunity, as I will now be connected with the youth of Jammu and Kashmir studying outside the region,” Amir remarked.

During his recent visit to the Aryans Campus, Amir was impressed by the institution’s lush 20-acre green surroundings and the holistic development of its students, excelling not only academically but also in innovation, culture, and sports.

Amir expressed pride in the remarkable innovations developed by Aryans students, including the “Aryans Solar Boat,” “Aryans Android App,” “Aryans Save Kashmir App,” “Aryans Life Saving Glove,” “Aryans Safety Helmet,” “eMunshi- Advocate Diary” App, “Aryans Shikara App,” and “Aryans Ramadan App,” which have garnered accolades and attention at various governmental levels.

Established in 2007, the Aryans Group operates eight colleges near Chitkara University, offering a diverse range of courses, including Engineering, Law, Nursing, Pharmacy, Paramedical, Physiotherapy, Management, and Education.