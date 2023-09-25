Work on additional 2-lane bridge on Sgr-Jmu NH nearing completion

Ramban: The work on an additional two-lane bridge over Kelamorh, Nullah on the Ramban-Banihal section of the four-lane project of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is nearing completion as the slab was successfully laid on this short but vital bridge.

Engineers of a company engaged by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said that a concrete slab on the Kelamorh Bridge was successfully laid and work on a major portion of the bridge was completed a month ago.

They said that only parapets, furnishing work, and the work on the approach road leading to the bridge were pending.

The engineers said that the final stage of work was in progress.

They said that once completed it would bring a major relief to the vehicle operators and commuters travelling on the highway.

The engineers said that the bridge was constructed on a crucial stretch on the Ramban-Banihal section of the four-lane project.

After its commissioning, it will not only reduce the travel time but also help in reducing routine traffic jams at Kelamorh.

A two-lane Tunnel T1 and a bridge at Kelamorh were constructed and opened for two-way traffic in January 2023.

The road expansion work on the old alignment road leading to Kelamorh from Seri and the work on the Kelamorh Bridge was started on a fast-track basis in January 2023.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam has asked the companies to complete all the works in a stipulated time.

In January 2021, the only all-weather surface link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country was snapped after a portion of the highway near the bridge at Kelamorh caved in.

Following this, the NHAI, responsible for its maintenance, constructed a huge wall which took 10 days and on the request of the administration the NHAI and BRO constructed a 120-feet prefabricated single-lane steel bridge and traffic was resumed on the highway.

The NHAI under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH), Government of India, has revised the existing DPR and contract provisions for the four-laning of the Ramban-Banihal section of the highway from 151-km mark to 187-km mark on critical locations for making the project road all-weather traffic worthy and safe in J&K on the EPC mode.