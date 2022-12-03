Work on brand positioning of cities as every city has unique cultural identity, heritage: LG Sinha

New Delhi/ Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the officers should involve people in decongestion, rejuvenation, and beautification of the cities.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting to review the ongoing public outreach programme ‘My Town My Pride’ in the urban local bodies, the LG said, “Urban population is growing at a rapid pace and there is a need for smart and sustainable solutions to urban challenges. The officers involved in Jan Abhiyan should involve people in various initiatives like decongestion, rejuvenation, and beautification of the cities. Together, with active participation of public, we can transform cities into vibrant urban economic centres.”

He said that Jan-Bhagidari was the key pillar of development and essential for economic and cultural rejuvenation of the cities.