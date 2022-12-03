Work on brand positioning of cities as every city has unique cultural identity, heritage: LG Sinha

New Delhi/ Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the officers should involve people in decongestion, rejuvenation, and beautification of the cities.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting to review the ongoing public outreach programme ‘My Town My Pride’ in the urban local bodies, the LG said, “Urban population is growing at a rapid pace and there is a need for smart and sustainable solutions to urban challenges. The officers involved in Jan Abhiyan should involve people in various initiatives like decongestion, rejuvenation, and beautification of the cities. Together, with active participation of public, we can transform cities into vibrant urban economic centres.”
He said that Jan-Bhagidari was the key pillar of development and essential for economic and cultural rejuvenation of the cities.
The LG said that ‘My Town, My Pride’ aims to deliver public services at doorsteps, build developmental initiatives on the feedback, cooperation, and participation from people and strengthen the strong and vibrant local self-governance.
“‘My Town My Pride’ has 7 action plans – City Resource Mobilisation, Finance Plan, City Livelihood Plan, City Smart Vending Plan, Green City Plan, City Tourism and Culture Plan, City Beautiful Plan, and Plan for Encroachment Free City for all 78 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs),” he said.
The LG said that it was the responsibility of every officer to ensure integrated development concepts and its execution.
He gave suggestions to improve urban sustainability, quality of life, and urban welfare.
“We should work on brand positioning of the cities as each city has its own unique cultural identity and heritage. We should also prepare a comprehensive plan to strengthen Urban Local Self-Governance, creating resources and to foster more inclusion and sustainability for future challenges,” the LG said.
He directed the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) to work out a strategy for revenue generation and implementation of master plans of the cities to meet the needs of the growing population.
“Old cities beautification plan, small initiatives like similar address boards, paintings, shops in uniform color, municipal beauty competitions,city cleanliness programme, and beatification of parks should be implemented with public participation,” the LG said. He passed directions regarding the extension of digital services, streamlining revenue, and other public services.
“Only the collaborative efforts of the public, elected representatives, and administration can steer the development process and ensure resolution of the day-to-day problems of the people,” the LG said.
During the meeting, Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and SSPs briefed the LG on the efforts being made to saturate the deliverables and achieve the set targets under ‘My Town My Pride’ programme.
The LG was informed on the measures taken for the saturation of City Livelihood Mission and told that the target has been set to select 25 youths for self-employment from each ward.
He was informed that an open forum involving the educational institutions to spread awareness on digital services and other important aspects of the governance was being organized while the City Development Index was also on the cards.
The LG was informed that on December 5 and 6, the Prabhari Officers would go to their identified areas and establish direct communication with the people.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department Atal Dulloo, Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, DCs, and SSPs also attended the meeting.