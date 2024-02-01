Gh Nabi Azad, his wife enjoy much awaited season’s first snowfall in Srinagar GK Video Desk February 1, 2024 12:56 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:nine + eleven = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Another Western Disturbance expected to hit Kashmir on 3rd and 4th February: MeTNext Next post: J&K gets Rs 37,277 crore in union budget 2024